Unveiling Align Technology's True Worth: A Comprehensive Guide

Align Technology Inc (ALGN, Financial), the leading manufacturer of clear aligners, experienced a daily loss of 24.88%, and a 3-month loss of 43.92%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 4.72. This raises the question: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article seeks to answer this question by conducting an in-depth valuation analysis. Continue reading to gain a comprehensive understanding of Align Technology's financial health and future prospects.

Company Overview

Align Technology Inc (ALGN, Financial) is renowned for its main product, Invisalign, approved by the FDA in 1998. Dominating over 90% of the clear aligner market, Invisalign can treat approximately 90% of all malocclusion cases (misaligned teeth). With over 230,000 Invisalign-trained dentists and orthodontists, the product treated over 2 million cases in 2022, equating to roughly 10% of all orthodontic cases for the year. Since its launch, it has treated over 14 million patients. Align Technology also sells intraoral scanners under the brand iTero, which captures digital impressions of patients' teeth and illustrates treatment plans. Over 85% of Invisalign cases are submitted by digital scans, and iTero scans make up over half of these scans.

With a market cap of $14.60 billion and sales of $3.80 billion, Align Technology's current share price is $190.56. However, according to GuruFocus's proprietary GF Value, the fair value of the stock is estimated to be $502.84, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Align Technology's stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on the GF Value. Given that the stock is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth. This conclusion is supported by the following GF Value chart of Align Technology:

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Align Technology has a cash-to-debt ratio of 7.55, which is better than 65.7% of 831 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. GuruFocus ranks Align Technology's overall financial strength at 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Align Technology has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. In the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $3.80 billion and an EPS of $4.72. Its operating margin of 15.34% is better than 76.24% of 829 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. GuruFocus ranks Align Technology's profitability as strong.

Growth is one of the most crucial factors in a company's valuation. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Align Technology is 16.6%, which ranks better than 70.94% of 726 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.3%, which ranks better than 52.96% of 727 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Align Technology's ROIC was 6.78, while its WACC came in at 12.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Align Technology's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 52.96% of 727 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Align Technology's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.