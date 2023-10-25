Director Richard Simon Sells 10,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc

22 hours ago
On October 25, 2023, Richard Simon, a director at Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and purchased none.

Cohen & Steers Inc is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, multi-strategy real assets, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. The company, which was founded in 1986, is headquartered in New York City.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by various factors. It could be a personal financial decision or based on the insider's perception of the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it's crucial to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Cohen & Steers Inc, while there have been two insider sells, including the recent one by the insider. This trend could suggest that insiders see the stock as fairly valued or overvalued at current prices.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cohen & Steers Inc were trading for $50.45, giving the company a market cap of $2.53 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio of 17.67 is higher than the industry median of 12.24, suggesting that the stock is relatively expensive compared to its peers.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued. With a price of $50.45 and a GuruFocus Value of $68.10, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell might raise some eyebrows, the stock's valuation according to the GuruFocus Value suggests that Cohen & Steers Inc might still offer value to investors. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
