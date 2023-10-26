Insider Sell: SVP, Chief Procurement Officer Francis Mckay Sells 5,999 Shares of Jabil Inc

On October 26, 2023, Francis Mckay, the Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer of Jabil Inc (JBL, Financial), sold 5,999 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place at Jabil Inc over the past year.

Jabil Inc is a leading provider of electronic manufacturing services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. Jabil's diverse capabilities help its customers innovate and bring products to market quickly and reliably.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,696 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is reflected in the company's overall insider transaction history, which shows zero insider buys and 43 insider sells over the same period.

1717692941155233792.png

The insider's recent sell comes at a time when Jabil Inc's stock is trading at $121.83 per share, giving the company a market cap of $15.6 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.32, slightly lower than the industry median of 20.43 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, Jabil Inc is significantly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.56, with a GF Value of $77.90 against the current price of $121.83.

1717692958834225152.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sell by the insider, coupled with the stock's overvaluation, may signal a cautious outlook for Jabil Inc's stock. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, its performance relative to its peers, and market conditions before making investment decisions.

As always, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions. Instead, they should be used as a starting point for further research into a company's operations, financials, and market position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

