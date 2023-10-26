On October 26, 2023, John Ruiz, CEO and 10% owner of MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW, Financial), purchased 467,290 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be an indicator of a company's future performance.

Who is John Ruiz?

John Ruiz is the CEO and a 10% owner of MSP Recovery Inc. He has a long history in the healthcare industry and has been instrumental in the growth and success of MSP Recovery. His leadership and strategic vision have been key factors in the company's success.

About MSP Recovery Inc

MSP Recovery Inc is a leading provider of healthcare recovery services. The company specializes in the identification, recovery, and management of healthcare claims. MSP Recovery's innovative approach and proprietary technology have made it a leader in its field.

Insider Buying

Insider buying refers to when a company's executives, directors, or other insiders purchase shares of their own company's stock. This is often seen as a positive sign, as it indicates that the insiders believe in the company's future and are willing to invest their own money in it.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 499,245 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 467,290 shares is a significant addition to the insider's holdings.

The insider transaction history for MSP Recovery Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend suggests a positive outlook from the company's insiders.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of MSP Recovery Inc were trading for $1.07 each. This gives the stock a market cap of $19.43 million. While this is a relatively small market cap, the insider's significant purchase could indicate a belief in the company's potential for growth.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 467,290 shares of MSP Recovery Inc is a significant move. With a history of insider buying and no insider sells over the past year, this could be a positive sign for the company's future performance.

