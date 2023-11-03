Carlson Capital L P Boosts Stake in Glatfelter Corp

Carlson Capital L P, a Dallas-based hedge fund sponsor, has recently increased its stake in Glatfelter Corp (GLT, Financial), a leading manufacturer and seller of paper and fiber products. This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the transaction, the profiles of both Carlson Capital L P and Glatfelter Corp, and an analysis of the stock's performance. The target audience for this article is value investors who are members of GuruFocus.

Details of the Transaction

On October 26, 2023, Carlson Capital L P added 150,000 shares of Glatfelter Corp to its portfolio at a trade price of $1.56 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in Glatfelter Corp to 7,176,000 shares, representing 0.96% of its portfolio and 15.93% of Glatfelter Corp's total shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on Carlson Capital L P's portfolio. The significance of this transaction lies in the firm's increased confidence in Glatfelter Corp's potential for growth and profitability.

Profile of Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P is a hedge fund sponsor founded in 1993 by Clint Carlson, who continues to play an active role in the company as its Chief Investment Officer. The firm believes in achieving risk-adjusted returns through thoughtful, targeted hedging strategies and diversification across multiple strategies and decision makers. It currently manages approximately $23 billion in total assets spread across 29 accounts. The firm's top holdings include Horizon Therapeutics PLC(HZNP, Financial), National Instruments Corp(NATI, Financial), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc(AJRD, Financial), Black Knight Inc(BKI, Financial), and SWK Holdings Corp(SWKH, Financial). The firm's primary sectors of investment are financial services and industrials.

Overview of Glatfelter Corp

Glatfelter Corp, with a market capitalization of $72.073 million, is a leading manufacturer and seller of paper and fiber products. The company operates through two segments: Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The majority of the company's manufacturing facilities are located in North America and Europe, and it has sales and distribution offices in Russia, Italy, China, and the United States. The company's current stock price is $1.6, and its GF Value is 21.55, indicating a possible value trap. The company's GF Score is 67/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential.

Analysis of Glatfelter Corp's Stock

Glatfelter Corp's stock has a balance sheet rank of 4/10, a profitability rank of 6/10, a growth rank of 5/10, a GF Value rank of 2/10, and a momentum rank of 5/10. The company's financial health is indicated by its F score of 2, Z score of 1.49, and cash to debt ratio of 0.06. These figures suggest that the company has some financial challenges to overcome.

Industry Context

Glatfelter Corp operates in the forest products industry, which is currently facing various trends and challenges. The company's ROE is -41.49, and its ROA is -8.18, indicating a negative return on both equity and assets. The company's gross margin growth is -8.90, and its operating margin growth is -12.80, suggesting a decline in profitability. However, the company's revenue growth over the past three years is 16.50, indicating some potential for growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carlson Capital L P's recent acquisition of additional shares in Glatfelter Corp reflects the firm's confidence in the company's potential for growth and profitability, despite some financial challenges. This transaction is likely to have a significant impact on both the stock and the guru's portfolio. As of October 27, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.

