Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Net income of $2.6 million and EPS of $0.36

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Summary
  • Third quarter 2023 net income of $2.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share
  • Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") of 3.35%
  • Return on average assets and equity of 0.54% and 8.05%, respectively
  • Deposits increased $37.1 million, or 2.4%, compared to the second quarter 2023
Article's Main Image

On October 25, 2023, Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK, Financial) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings. The company posted a net income of $2.6 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.36. The net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE), stood at 3.35%. The return on average assets and equity was 0.54% and 8.05%, respectively. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, deposits increased by $37.1 million, or 2.4%.

Financial Performance

Despite a valuation adjustment on other real estate owned impacting the quarterly earnings, the overall performance of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK, Financial) improved during the quarter. The net interest margin remained stable in a challenging macro-economic environment. The company's focus continues to be on prudent financial management, liquidity, and credit quality.

Income Statement Highlights

The third quarter 2023 net income was $2.6 million, an increase of $0.03 million, or 1.2%, from the linked quarter, and a decrease of $2.3 million, or 47.7%, from the third quarter 2022. The EPS was consistent at $0.36 for both the third quarter 2023 and linked quarter compared to $0.70 for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement Highlights

Loans held for investment decreased by $6.2 million, or 0.4%, to $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to the end of the linked quarter and increased by $65.0 million, or 4.4%, from the end of the prior year quarter. The yield earned on average loans held for investment was 5.67%, on an FTE basis, for the third quarter 2023, compared to 5.23% for the linked quarter and 4.51% for the prior year quarter.

Company's Outlook

Despite the challenging macro-economic environment, Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK, Financial) has managed to maintain a stable net interest margin. The company's focus will continue to be on prudent financial management, liquidity, and credit quality. The company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share payable January 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.