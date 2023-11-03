Home Bancorp Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Deep Dive into the Dividend Performance of Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP, Financial)

Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) recently announced a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on 2023-11-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-27. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Home Bancorp Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Home Bancorp Inc Do?

Home Bancorp Inc is engaged in attracting deposits from the public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. The principal sources of funds are customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. These funds are primarily used for the origination of loans, including one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans, and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. Its primary expenses are interest expense on deposits and borrowings and general operating expenses.

A Glimpse at Home Bancorp Inc's Dividend History

Home Bancorp Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2014. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Home Bancorp Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Home Bancorp Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.92% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.95%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Home Bancorp Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 3.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 10.30% per year. Based on Home Bancorp Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Home Bancorp Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.77%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Home Bancorp Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.19.

Home Bancorp Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Home Bancorp Inc's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Home Bancorp Inc's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Home Bancorp Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Home Bancorp Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 13.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 79.37% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Home Bancorp Inc's earnings increased by approximately 10.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 56.74% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 13.80%, which outperforms than approximately 67.85% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Given Home Bancorp Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, low payout ratio, high profitability, and robust growth metrics, it appears to be a promising investment for dividend-focused investors. However, as always, it's crucial to conduct your own due diligence before making any investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

