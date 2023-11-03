Avantor Inc (AVTR) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Sales Down 7.3%, Net Income of $108.4 Million

Company's adjusted EBITDA stands at $317.8 million with a free cash flow of $193.0 million

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Summary
  • Avantor Inc (AVTR) reported Q3 2023 net sales of $1.72 billion, a decrease of 7.3% year-over-year.
  • The company's net income for the quarter was $108.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA stood at $317.8 million with a free cash flow of $193.0 million.
  • Avantor Inc (AVTR) has repaid more than $650 million of debt in the first three quarters of 2023.
Article's Main Image

Avantor Inc (AVTR, Financial), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services, released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 27, 2023. The company reported net sales of $1.72 billion, marking a decrease of 7.3% compared to the same period in 2022. The net income for the quarter was $108.4 million, down from $167.0 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights

Avantor's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $317.8 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.5%. The company's diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis was $0.16, while the adjusted EPS was $0.25. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $230.7 million, while free cash flow was $193.0 million. As of September 30, 2023, the company's adjusted net leverage was 3.9X. Avantor has repaid more than $650 million of total debt in the first three quarters of 2023.

Segment Results

In the Americas, net sales were $1,019.2 million, a decrease of 9.3% compared to Q3 2022. In Europe, net sales were $579.8 million, a decrease of 2.6% compared to the same period in 2022. In the AMEA region, net sales were $121.2 million, a decrease of 12.3% compared to Q3 2022.

Company's Outlook

Michael Stubblefield, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avantor, expressed confidence in the company's long-term outlook. He stated,

Our focus on productivity and operational excellence, balanced with investments in our growth strategy, including proprietary product innovation and the formation of our Scientific Advisory Board, has positioned Avantor to emerge stronger from the current environment."

Financial Tables

The company's balance sheet shows total assets of $12.8 billion as of September 30, 2023, and total liabilities of $7.7 billion. The total stockholders' equity stood at $5.1 billion. The company's cash and cash equivalents were $236.9 million.

The cash flow statement shows a net cash provided by operating activities of $230.7 million for the quarter and a free cash flow of $193.0 million. The company used $37.0 million in investing activities and $188.4 million in financing activities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Avantor Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.