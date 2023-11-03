Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key Highlights

Residential and SMB Internet customers grow, offset by higher capital expenditures

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Summary
  • Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) reported Q3 2023 earnings on October 27, 2023, with total residential and SMB Internet customers increasing by 63,000.
  • Revenue for Q3 2023 stood at $13.6 billion, a 0.2% year-over-year increase, driven by residential Internet revenue growth of 3.7% and residential mobile service revenue growth of 33.8%.
  • Net income attributable to Charter shareholders was $1.3 billion in Q3 2023.
  • However, Q3 2023 free cash flow decreased from $1.5 billion in the prior year to $1.1 billion, primarily due to higher capital expenditures.
Article's Main Image

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR, Financial) announced its financial results for Q3 2023 on October 27, 2023. The company reported a modest growth in total residential and small and medium business (SMB) Internet customers, with an increase of 63,000. As of September 30, 2023, Charter served a total of 30.6 million residential and SMB Internet customers.

Financial Performance

Charter's Q3 2023 revenue stood at $13.6 billion, marking a 0.2% year-over-year increase. This growth was primarily driven by a 3.7% increase in residential Internet revenue and a 33.8% increase in residential mobile service revenue. Other revenue also saw a significant growth of 28.8%, primarily driven by higher mobile device sales.

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.3 billion in Q3 2023. The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the same period was $5.4 billion, marking a 0.7% year-over-year growth. However, Q3 2023 free cash flow decreased from $1.5 billion in the prior year to $1.1 billion, primarily due to higher capital expenditures, mostly driven by Charter's network evolution and expansion initiatives.

Operational Highlights

Charter's Q3 2023 saw an increase in total residential and SMB mobile lines by 594,000. As of September 30, 2023, Charter served a total of 7.2 million mobile lines. However, the company reported a decrease in residential video customers by 320,000 in Q3 2023, compared to a decline of 211,000 in Q3 2022.

Capital Expenditures

Charter's Q3 2023 capital expenditures totaled $3.0 billion, including $1.1 billion of line extensions. This marked an increase from $2.4 billion during the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to Charter's network evolution and expansion initiatives.

Share Repurchases

During Q3 2023, Charter purchased 2.0 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") common units for $854 million.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR, Financial) continues to make significant progress against the multi-year strategic initiatives outlined last year, according to Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter. These initiatives are expected to drive significant, long-term growth in shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Charter Communications Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.