Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Announces Q3 2023 Earnings and Dividend Declaration

ABR reports a GAAP net income of $0.41 per diluted common share and declares a dividend of $0.43 per share

9 hours ago
Summary
  • Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) reports GAAP net income of $0.41 per diluted common share for Q3 2023.
  • Distributable earnings of $0.55 per diluted common share, representing a 78% payout ratio.
  • ABR declares a cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share.
  • Strong liquidity position with approximately $1 billion in cash and liquidity.
Article's Main Image

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 27, 2023. The company reported a GAAP net income of $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to $0.36 per diluted common share for the same quarter in 2022. Distributable earnings for the quarter were $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to $0.56 per diluted common share for the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights

ABR declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share, representing an annualized dividend of $1.72 per share. The company maintains a strong liquidity position with approximately $1 billion in cash and liquidity, and around $500 million of restricted cash in replenishable CLO vehicles with a weighted average cost of 1.70% over benchmark rates.

Loan Originations and Servicing Portfolio

For Q3 2023, ABR reported agency loan originations of $1.15 billion and a servicing portfolio of approximately $29.94 billion, up 2%. Structured loan originations were $240.2 million, and the portfolio was approximately $13.12 billion.

Agency Business Performance

The Agency Business generated revenues of $80.8 million for Q3 2023, compared to $76.7 million for Q2 2023. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $14.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.16% as a percentage of loan commitments.

Structured Business Performance

At the end of Q3 2023, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.12 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 8.80%. The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2023, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.40 billion with a weighted average yield of 9.25%.

Dividend Declaration

ABR's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2023, to common stockholders of record on November 17, 2023.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to Arbor Realty Trust Inc's official earnings release.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Arbor Realty Trust Inc for further details.

