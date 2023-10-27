Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investment bank Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR) announces Q3 2023 results amidst challenging market conditions

Summary
  • Net revenues for Q3 2023 were $289.5 million, a 13% decrease compared to Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted net revenues for Q3 2023 were $306.2 million, a 9% decrease compared to Q3 2022.
  • Net income applicable to Piper Sandler Companies was $3.9 million, a 73% decrease compared to Q3 2022.
  • Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share.
On October 27, 2023, Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR, Financial), a leading investment bank, announced its Q3 2023 results. Despite challenging market conditions, the company reported strong performance in several of its businesses. The company's broad product capabilities and industry diversification continue to provide resilience to its results.

Financial Highlights

Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR, Financial) reported net revenues of $289 million for Q3 2023, a 13% decrease compared to Q3 2022. The company's adjusted net revenues were $306 million, driven by strong relative performance and the diversification of its platform within and across business lines. Corporate investment banking revenues of $192 million for Q3 2023 increased by 15% compared to Q2 2023, driven by higher M&A revenues.

Non-GAAP Measures

On a non-GAAP basis, Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR, Financial) reported adjusted net revenues of $306.2 million for Q3 2023, a 10% increase compared to Q2 2023 and a 9% decrease compared to Q3 2022. The company's adjusted operating income for Q3 2023 was $46.7 million, a 77% increase compared to Q2 2023 and a 19% decrease compared to Q3 2022.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR, Financial) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share on October 27, 2023, to be paid on December 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 21, 2023. During the first nine months of 2023, the company returned an aggregate of $142 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Future Outlook

Despite the challenging market conditions, Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR, Financial) remains focused on balancing near-term margin and shareholder returns with investments in its business to elevate its market presence and long-term earnings capacity. The company's diversified platform and strong relative performance provide a solid foundation for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Piper Sandler Cos for further details.

