NOV Inc (NOV) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue and Operating Profit Rise Year-Over-Year

NOV Inc (NOV) announces Q3 2023 earnings with increased revenue and operating profit compared to the previous year

8 hours ago
Summary
  • NOV Inc (NOV) reported Q3 2023 revenues of $2.19 billion, a 16% increase year-over-year.
  • Operating profit for Q3 2023 was $183 million, a significant increase from the previous year.
  • Net income for the quarter was $114 million, up $82 million year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $267 million, a $72 million increase year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 27, 2023. The company reported revenues of $2.19 billion, a 4% increase from the previous quarter and a 16% increase year-over-year. The operating profit for the quarter was $183 million, up $2 million sequentially and up $128 million year-over-year. Net income for the quarter was $114 million, down $41 million sequentially but up $82 million year-over-year. The company also reported fully diluted earnings per share of $0.29, down $0.10 sequentially but up $0.21 year-over-year.

Company Performance and Financial Highlights

NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) reported improved revenues and margins both sequentially and year-over-year, driven by strengthening international and global offshore markets. The company's capital equipment orders grew 5% sequentially due to rising international and offshore demand. The company's CEO, Clay Williams, stated,

NOV’s third quarter results saw revenues and margins improve both sequentially and year-over-year, as steadily strengthening international and global offshore markets outpaced softening North American land activity."

The company's Wellbore Technologies segment generated revenues of $799 million in Q3 2023, a decrease of one percent from the previous quarter but an increase of eight percent from the same period in 2022. The Completion & Production Solutions segment generated revenues of $760 million, an increase of one percent from the previous quarter and a 12 percent increase year-over-year. The Rig Technologies segment saw revenues of $686 million, a 13 percent increase from the previous quarter and a 34 percent increase year-over-year.

Future Outlook and Achievements

NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) expects its working capital to begin to normalize, leading to positive free cash flow in the fourth quarter. The company also announced plans to consolidate its operating structure from three reporting segments to two, effective January 1, 2024. This simplified structure is expected to improve utilization of resources, accelerate innovation, improve customer service, and deliver better financial results.

The company also highlighted several significant achievements in the quarter, including the successful installation and commissioning of the ATOM RTX Robotic System on a drillship contracted with a European operator offshore Brazil, the first deployment of this system offshore. Additionally, NOV secured multiple project awards for its diverse portfolio of fiberglass products that enhance corrosion resistance in critical oilfield infrastructure.

Financial Tables Summary

As of September 30, 2023, NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) had total debt of $1.73 billion, with $2.00 billion available on its primary revolving credit facility, and $513 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company's total assets amounted to $10.498 billion, with total liabilities of $4.931 billion and total stockholders equity of $5.567 billion.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NOV Inc for further details.

