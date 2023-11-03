Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

A detailed look into Provident Financial Services Inc's Q3 2023 earnings report

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Summary
  • Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) reported a net income of $28.5 million or $0.38 per share for Q3 2023, compared to $32.0 million or $0.43 per share for Q2 2023.
  • The company's total loan portfolio increased by $137.1 million, or 5.2% annualized, to $10.67 billion at the end of Q3 2023.
  • Net interest income decreased by $2.9 million to $96.2 million for Q3 2023, due to higher funding costs.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on November 24, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 27, 2023. The company reported a net income of $28.5 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This is a decrease compared to the net income of $32.0 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $101.1 million, or $1.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to $126.6 million, or $1.69 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The decrease in net income for Q3 2023 was negatively impacted by a decrease in net interest income attributable to a decrease in lower-costing deposits, increased funding costs, and net interest spread compression. The net income was further impacted by increased provisions for credit losses due to a worsened economic forecast. Transaction costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. totaled $2.3 million for Q3 2023.

Financial Highlights

The company's total loan portfolio increased by $137.1 million, or 5.2% annualized, to $10.67 billion at the end of Q3 2023. The average yield on total loans increased 13 basis points compared to the trailing quarter, to 5.37% for Q3 2023. However, the average cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, increased 32 basis points from the trailing quarter, to 1.74% for Q3 2023.

Income Statement Details

Net interest income decreased by $2.9 million to $96.2 million for Q3 2023, from $99.1 million for the trailing quarter. This decrease was a result of higher funding costs, which more than offset the benefits of favorable loan repricing and loan growth. The net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 2.96% for Q3 2023, from 3.11% for the trailing quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement Highlights

At the end of Q3 2023, the company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.70 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.62%. The company's total on-balance sheet liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.59 billion, representing 144% of estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. All borrowing capacity is immediately available.

Company's Analysis

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the company's performance,

“Provident produced good financial results this quarter, despite challenging market conditions. We had another strong quarter of growth in our loan portfolio, our loan pipeline remains robust and we saw solid performance from our fee businesses. Expenses were well managed and, while increases in interest rates and a shift in the funding mix continued to impact our net interest margin, our interest rate risk management remains sound. While our asset quality remained strong and stable, we built loan loss reserves largely due to changes in our CECL forecast.”

Dividend Declaration

The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on November 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Provident Financial Services Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.