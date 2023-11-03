Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Announces Q3 2023 Earnings and Updates Full Year Guidance

Record third quarter results and updated full year guidance highlight GLPI's financial performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • GLPI reports a 7.7% YoY increase in total revenue for Q3 2023, reaching $359.6 million.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $189.3 million, compared to $226.2 million in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 is $327.1 million, up from $308.8 million in Q3 2022.
  • GLPI's portfolio now consists of interests in 61 gaming and related facilities across 18 states.
Article's Main Image

On October 27, 2023, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported record results for the quarter, with total revenue rising 7.7% year over year to $359.6 million. Net income for the quarter was $189.3 million, down from $226.2 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA, however, increased to $327.1 million from $308.8 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's financial highlights for the third quarter of 2023 include a rise in total revenue to $359.6 million, up from $333.8 million in Q3 2022. Income from operations stood at $268.3 million, down from $317.6 million in the same period last year. Net income was $189.3 million, a decrease from $226.2 million in Q3 2022. The company also reported Funds from Operations (FFO) of $254.4 million and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) of $251.2 million, up from $232.8 million and $235.0 million respectively in Q3 2022.

CEO Commentary

Peter Carlino, Chairman and CEO of GLPI, commented on the company's performance. He said,

The merits of our strategy to work with the industry’s leading operators and support their current and future initiatives, while expanding and diversifying our tenant roster in an accretive manner, was evident again in our record third quarter results."
He also highlighted the company's growth opportunities and recent portfolio additions, expressing confidence in the company's ability to deliver strong capital returns and yields for shareholders.

2023 Guidance

GLPI updated its AFFO guidance for the full year 2023, estimating it to be between $1,003 million and $1,006 million, or between $3.68 and $3.69 per diluted share and OP units. This is an increase from the previous guidance of between $994 million and $999 million, or between $3.66 and $3.68 per diluted share and OP units.

Portfolio Update

As of September 30, 2023, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 61 gaming and related facilities across 18 states. These facilities are geographically diversified and contain approximately 28.7 million square feet of improvements.

Recent Developments

GLPI has been actively expanding its portfolio, with recent acquisitions including the land associated with the Hard Rock Casino development project in Rockford, IL for $100 million and the land and certain improvements at Casino Queen Marquette for $32.72 million. The company also sold 4.4 million shares through a sales agent in at the market offerings, raising net proceeds of $210.8 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.