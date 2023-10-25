Insider Buying: Sr. EVP & CFO Daryl Bible Acquires 5,000 Shares of M&T Bank Corp

On October 25, 2023, Daryl Bible, the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of M&T Bank Corp (MTB, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

M&T Bank Corp is a prominent financial institution providing banking services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. The company operates in several segments, including Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. M&T Bank Corp is headquartered in Buffalo, New York, and has branches across the United States.

Insider buying refers to when a company's executives, directors, or other insiders purchase shares of their own company's stock. This is often seen as a positive sign as these individuals have the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations and future prospects. Conversely, insider selling refers to insiders selling their own company's stock, which can sometimes be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 15,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 5,000 shares further strengthens the insider's position in the company.

1718081977791344640.png

The insider transaction history for M&T Bank Corp shows a balanced activity with 3 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by the insider adds to the positive side of this balance.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of M&T Bank Corp were trading for $111.04, giving the company a market cap of $18.08 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 6.29, which is lower than both the industry median of 8.09 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued.

1718081994182684672.png

The GuruFocus Value of M&T Bank Corp is $185.15, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Daryl Bible, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, could signal a promising future for M&T Bank Corp. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

