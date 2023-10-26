Insider Buying: TrueBlue Inc CEO and President Taryn Owen Acquires 10,000 Shares

59 minutes ago
On October 26, 2023, Taryn Owen, CEO and President of TrueBlue Inc (TBI, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buying activity. This article aims to provide an objective analysis of this insider buying based on available data.

Who is Taryn Owen?

Taryn Owen serves as the CEO and President of TrueBlue Inc. She has demonstrated a strong commitment to the company's growth and success, as evidenced by her recent purchase of company shares. Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares.

About TrueBlue Inc

TrueBlue Inc is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing. The company's services are designed to help businesses effectively match the right people to the right jobs, enhancing organizational productivity and efficiency.

Insider Buying Analysis

Insider buying refers to when a company's executives, directors, or other insiders purchase the company's stock. It is often considered a bullish signal as insiders are believed to have the most accurate understanding of the company's prospects. In the case of TrueBlue Inc, the insider transaction history shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, with 3 insider sells over the same timeframe.

The recent purchase by Taryn Owen is a positive signal, indicating the insider's confidence in the company's future performance. The shares were purchased at a price of $11.06 each, giving the stock a market cap of $336.932 million.

Valuation

The valuation of TrueBlue Inc is also an important factor to consider. The stock was trading at $11.06 per share on the day of the insider's recent buy, with a GuruFocus Value of $20.99. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53, indicating that the stock is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Taryn Owen, CEO and President of TrueBlue Inc, is a positive signal for the company. However, the stock's current valuation suggests that investors should exercise caution before investing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

