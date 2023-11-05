First Capital Inc (FCAP) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

A detailed look at the financial performance of First Capital Inc (FCAP) for the third quarter of 2023

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • First Capital Inc (FCAP) reported a net income of $3.1 million or $0.94 per diluted share for Q3 2023, maintaining the same net income as Q3 2022.
  • Net interest income after provision for credit losses decreased by $236,000 compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Noninterest income increased by $74,000 for Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022.
  • Noninterest expense decreased by $78,000 for Q3 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
Article's Main Image

First Capital Inc (FCAP, Financial) released its earnings report on October 27, 2023, revealing a steady performance for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income of $3.1 million or $0.94 per diluted share, matching the net income reported for the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance

First Capital Inc (FCAP, Financial) reported a decrease in net interest income after provision for credit losses by $236,000 for Q3 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. However, interest income increased by $2.1 million due to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 3.27% for Q3 2022 to 4.04% for Q3 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets was $1.13 billion for both periods.

Income and Expenses

Noninterest income saw an increase of $74,000 for Q3 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The company recognized a $98,000 decrease in unrealized losses on equity securities and increases of $68,000 and $51,000 in ATM and debit card fees and other income, respectively. On the other hand, noninterest expense decreased by $78,000 for Q3 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to decreases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses, and professional fees.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported a net income of $9.7 million or $2.89 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $8.4 million or $2.49 per diluted share for the same period in 2022. Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased by $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $1.14 billion compared to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2022. Net loans receivable increased by $44.4 million from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023, while total cash and cash equivalents and securities available for sale decreased by $34.9 million and $20.7 million, respectively, during the same period.

First Capital Inc (FCAP, Financial) continues to maintain a steady financial performance amidst the challenges of the current economic climate. The company's detailed financial data can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Bank's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Capital Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.