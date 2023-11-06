Ford Motor Co's Dividend Analysis

A Comprehensive Examination of Ford Motor Co's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Ford Motor Co (F, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on 2023-12-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Ford Motor Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

About Ford Motor Co

Ford Motor Co manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has about 13% market share in the United States, about 6.5% share in Europe, and about 2.1% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. We expect market share to increase as inventory improves coming out of the chip shortage. Sales in the U.S. made up about 67% of 2022 total company revenue. Ford has about 173,000 employees, including about 57,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford Motor Co's Dividend History

Ford Motor Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2012. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Understanding Ford Motor Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Ford Motor Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.02% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.02%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Ford Motor Co's annual dividend growth rate was -5.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -19.70% per year. And over the past decade, Ford Motor Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -4.10%. Based on Ford Motor Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Ford Motor Co stock as of today is approximately 2.01%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Ford Motor Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.58.

Ford Motor Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Ford Motor Co's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of past 10 years.

Looking at Growth Metrics for Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Ford Motor Co's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Ford Motor Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Ford Motor Co's revenue has increased by approximately 0.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 69.65% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Ford Motor Co's consistent dividend payments and fair profitability rank make it an attractive choice for dividend investors, its negative dividend growth rate and average growth rank suggest a need for caution. Investors should closely monitor the company's revenue growth and payout ratio to ensure the sustainability of its dividends. As always, it's crucial to consider all aspects of a company's financial health before making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.