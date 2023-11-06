Realty Income Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Comprehensive Review of Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Realty Income Corp(O, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on 2023-11-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-31. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using GuruFocus data, we delve into Realty Income Corp's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Understanding Realty Income Corp's Business Model

Realty Income Corp owns approximately 13,100 properties, largely comprising freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are spread across 49 states and Puerto Rico, leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have diversified the portfolio to include industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, contributing to roughly 17% of revenue.

Realty Income Corp's Dividend Track Record

Since 1994, Realty Income Corp has upheld a consistent dividend payment record, currently distributing dividends monthly. The company has increased its dividend annually since 1999, earning the status of a dividend achiever - a recognition given to companies that have consistently increased their dividend each year for at least the past 24 years.

Dissecting Realty Income Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Realty Income Corp boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.19% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.27%, indicating an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Realty Income Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 3.00%. This rate remained consistent over a five-year period. Over the past decade, Realty Income Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.50%.

Based on Realty Income Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Realty Income Corp stock as of today is approximately 7.18%.

Is Realty Income Corp's Dividend Sustainable?

The dividend payout ratio helps determine the sustainability of a company's dividend. As of 2023-06-30, Realty Income Corp's dividend payout ratio is 2.25, suggesting that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Realty Income Corp's profitability rank is 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Realty Income Corp's Growth Metrics and Future Prospects

Realty Income Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a strong growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a robust revenue model with an average increase of approximately 5.10% per year, outperforming approximately 68.83% of global competitors.

Realty Income Corp's 3-year EPS growth rate shows its ability to grow earnings, a key factor for sustaining dividends in the long run. Over the past three years, the company's earnings increased by approximately 1.00% per year on average, outperforming approximately 45.87% of global competitors. However, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate stands at -0.10%, outperforming approximately 34.84% of global competitors.

Concluding Remarks

Given Realty Income Corp's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, and strong profitability, the company presents an appealing prospect for value investors. However, its high payout ratio raises concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. Therefore, investors should keep a close eye on the company's future earnings and payout ratio. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

