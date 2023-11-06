Western Midstream Partners LP's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at the Company's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.58 per share, payable on 2023-11-13, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Western Midstream Partners LP's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

About Western Midstream Partners LP

Western Midstream Partners LP is a US-based company that owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets. The company, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, NGLs, and crude oil. It owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains (Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming), the Mid-Continent (Kansas and Oklahoma), North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Western Midstream Partners LP's Dividend History

Western Midstream Partners LP has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2013. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Western Midstream Partners LP's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Western Midstream Partners LP currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.94% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.22%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Western Midstream Partners LP's annual dividend growth rate was -9.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -7.50% per year. Based on Western Midstream Partners LP's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Western Midstream Partners LP stock as of today is approximately 6.05%.

Assessing the Sustainability of Western Midstream Partners LP's Dividends

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Western Midstream Partners LP's dividend payout ratio is 0.88. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Western Midstream Partners LP's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Western Midstream Partners LP's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Looking into Western Midstream Partners LP's Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Western Midstream Partners LP's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Western Midstream Partners LP's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Western Midstream Partners LP's revenue has increased by approximately 7.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 57.41% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Western Midstream Partners LP's earnings increased by approximately 23.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 48.36% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 9.70%, underperforms approximately 53.46% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While Western Midstream Partners LP's dividends are attractive due to their high yield, investors should consider the company's payout ratio and growth metrics when assessing their sustainability. The company's payout ratio suggests a potential risk to dividend sustainability, while its growth metrics indicate a mixed performance relative to its peers. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making an investment decision.

