Emera Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Understanding the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Emera Inc

Emera Inc (EMRAF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.72 per share, payable on 2023-11-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-31. This announcement has drawn attention to the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Let's delve into Emera Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability using data from GuruFocus.

Overview of Emera Inc

Emera Inc is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. The company operates throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

1718934174389301248.png

Emera Inc's Dividend History

Emera Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2009, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Let's examine the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1718934193460801536.png

Emera Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Emera Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.18% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.35%. This indicates an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Emera Inc's dividend yield of 6.18% is near a 10-year high and outperforms 72.2% of global competitors in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This suggests that Emera Inc's dividend yield is an attractive proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, Emera Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 4.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 4.50% per year. Over the past decade, Emera Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 7.70%. Based on Emera Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Emera Inc stock as of today is approximately 7.70%.

1718934212402278400.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of Emera Inc's dividend can be assessed by evaluating its payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio reveals the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Emera Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.60.

Emera Inc's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Emera Inc's Growth Metrics

For the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Emera Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Emera Inc's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model. Emera Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 3.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 68.93% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Emera Inc's earnings increased by approximately 8.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 41.94% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 13.00% underperforms approximately 29.03% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Emera Inc has demonstrated a consistent track record of dividend payments, with a promising growth rate. The company's payout ratio and profitability rank indicate a sustainable dividend policy. However, its growth metrics suggest that there may be some challenges in sustaining the current rate of dividend growth. Therefore, investors should closely monitor Emera Inc's growth metrics and future earnings to assess the long-term sustainability of its dividends.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.