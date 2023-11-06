Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PEAK's Q3 2023 earnings reveal net income of $0.12 per share and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) reported a net income of $0.12 per share for Q3 2023.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, to be paid on November 20, 2023.
  • PEAK's net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.2x as of September 30, 2023.
  • The company updated its full-year 2023 diluted earnings guidance to a range of $0.53 – $0.55 per share.
Article's Main Image

Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK, Financial), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 30, 2023. The company reported a net income of $0.12 per share, Nareit FFO of $0.46 per share, FFO as Adjusted of $0.45 per share, and AFFO of $0.40 per share. The company also declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share, to be paid on November 20, 2023.

Financial Performance and Highlights

PEAK's third-quarter new and renewal lease executions totaled 2.3 million square feet, with Outpatient Medical new and renewal lease executions totaling 2.1 million square feet, including a 1.3 million square foot renewal at Medical City Dallas. The company also reported a blended Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 6.0%.

The company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.2x as of September 30, 2023. PEAK updated its full-year 2023 diluted earnings guidance to a range of $0.53 – $0.55 per share and increased the midpoint of 2023 FFO as Adjusted guidance by $0.02 per share.

Financial Tables Summary

The company's net income for Q3 2023 was $64,048 thousand, a decrease from $355,721 thousand for the same period in 2022. The Nareit FFO, diluted for Q3 2023 was $252,566 thousand, an increase from $227,426 thousand in Q3 2022. The FFO as Adjusted, diluted for Q3 2023 was $251,647 thousand, an increase from $235,504 thousand in Q3 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company's net income was $233,497 thousand, a decrease from $496,341 thousand for the same period in 2022. The Nareit FFO, diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $730,764 thousand, an increase from $711,713 thousand for the same period in 2022.

Company's Performance Analysis

Despite the decrease in net income, PEAK's financial performance for Q3 2023 shows positive signs with an increase in Nareit FFO and FFO as Adjusted. The company's updated full-year 2023 diluted earnings guidance also indicates a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

PEAK's declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders. The company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre of 5.2x as of September 30, 2023, indicates a stable financial position.

PEAK's Q3 2023 earnings report also highlights the company's significant leasing activity, with new and renewal lease executions totaling 2.3 million square feet. This suggests a strong demand for the company's real estate properties.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Healthpeak Properties Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.