Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $1,902.32, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.78%, marked against a three-month change of -0.55%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's GF Score components are as follows:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability rank and a slightly lower GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc the GF Score of 92 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Business

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $8.6 billion in 2022. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned, with a footprint of nearly 3,200 stores at the end of 2022, heavily indexed to the United States, although the firm maintains a small presence in Canada, the U.K., France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. With an Altman Z-Score of 9.48, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.42, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Operating Margin has increased (104.83%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 6.68; 2019: 8.36; 2020: 5.36; 2021: 10.92; 2022: 13.68. Furthermore, Chipotle's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 18.73; 2019: 20.45; 2020: 17.40; 2021: 22.62; 2022: 23.88. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 15.9%, which outperforms better than 89.3% of 327 companies in the Restaurants industry. Moreover, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 29.6, and the rate over the past five years is 25.4. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis suggests that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is a promising investment opportunity for value investors seeking robust growth and financial stability.

