Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Reports 4% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 FY2024

Company on track to meet 20% utilization goal at Mohawk Valley Fab in Q4 FY2024

55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) reported a 4% YoY increase in quarterly revenue, reaching $197.4 million in Q1 FY2024.
  • The company recorded design-ins totaling $2.2 billion and a quarterly record of over $1 billion in device design-wins.
  • GAAP gross margin stood at 12.5%, compared to 35.7% in Q1 FY2023, impacted by $34.4 million of underutilization costs.
  • Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) is on track to meet its 20% utilization goal at the Mohawk Valley Fab in Q4 FY2024.
Article's Main Image

On October 30, 2023, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF, Financial) released its earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company reported a year-over-year quarterly revenue growth of 4%, with consolidated revenue reaching $197.4 million, compared to $189.4 million in Q1 FY2023. The Mohawk Valley Fab contributed $4.0 million in revenue.

Financial Highlights

The company's GAAP gross margin for Q1 FY2024 was 12.5%, compared to 35.7% in the same period last year. The non-GAAP gross margin stood at 15.6%, compared to 38.8% in Q1 FY2023. The gross margins for Q1 FY2024 include the impact of $34.4 million of underutilization costs, representing approximately 1,740 basis points of gross margin.

Wolfspeed CEO, Gregg Lowe, commented on the company's performance, stating,

We kicked off our fiscal year with a strong quarter in both execution and market share. Not only have we continued to win in the marketplace, as evidenced by our third highest quarter of design-ins and a record quarter of design-wins, we have clear focus on the ramp of our Mohawk Valley Fab."

Future Outlook

For its second quarter of fiscal 2024, Wolfspeed targets revenue from continuing operations in a range of $192 million to $222 million. GAAP net loss from continuing operations is targeted at $131 million to $153 million, or $1.04 to $1.22 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations is targeted to be in a range of $71 million to $88 million, or $0.56 to $0.70 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 24, 2023, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF, Financial) reported total assets of $7,312.8 million, up from $6,586.7 million as of June 25, 2023. The company's total liabilities stood at $6,074.1 million, compared to $4,964.8 million in June 2023. Shareholders' equity amounted to $1,238.7 million, down from $1,621.9 million in June 2023.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF, Financial) continues to lead the market in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide and gallium nitride technologies, providing industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Wolfspeed Inc for further details.

