Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Sales at $1.82 Billion

Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net sales for Q3 2023 reached $1.82 billion
  • Operating income stood at $167 million, with net income at $133 million
  • Earnings per diluted share were reported at $0.54
  • EBITDA for the quarter was $333 million
Article's Main Image

Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR, Financial), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 30, 2023. The company reported net sales of $1.82 billion, up 25% sequentially, driven by growth within the Communications end market. The operating income was $167 million, and the net income was $133 million. Earnings per diluted share were reported at $0.54, and EBITDA for the quarter was $333 million.

Financial Highlights

Amkor's Q3 2023 net sales of $1.82 billion were up from $1.458 billion in Q2 2023 and down from $2.084 billion in Q3 2022. The gross margin for the quarter was 15.5%, up from 12.8% in Q2 2023 but down from 20.2% in Q3 2022. The operating income margin was 9.1%, up from 5.2% in Q2 2023 but down from 15.3% in Q3 2022.

Amkor's President and CEO, Giel Rutten, commented on the results,

Amkor delivered third quarter revenue and profitability at the high end of guidance. Revenue of $1.82 billion was up 25% sequentially, driven by growth within the Communications end market, which grew year-on-year to a new record level."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, Amkor's total cash and short-term investments stood at $1.2 billion, and total debt was $1.1 billion. The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on September 25, 2023.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Amkor expects net sales of $1.625 billion to $1.725 billion, gross margin of 14.0% to 16.0%, and net income of $80 million to $120 million, or $0.32 to $0.49 per diluted share.

About Amkor Technology Inc

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world's largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amkor Technology Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.