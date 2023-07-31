Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) Reports Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Company curtails expenses and increases strategic investments, posting net income for Q4

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) reported a net income of $1.3 million for Q4, compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in the same period last year.
  • The company's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $79.2 million as of July 31, 2023.
  • For the full fiscal year 2023, the company incurred a net loss of $8.7 million, significantly lower than the previous year's net loss of $140.5 million.
  • Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) sold its principal real estate holding for $33 million in net proceeds, increasing liquidity.
Article's Main Image

On October 30, 2023, Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL, Financial) released its earnings report for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023. The company reported a net income of $1.3 million for Q4, a significant improvement from the net loss of $4.6 million incurred in the same period last year. This turnaround is attributed to the company's strategic decision to curtail expenses and increase investments in potential value-generating companies.

Financial Highlights

As of July 31, 2023, Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL, Financial) held cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities worth $79.2 million. The company's research and development expenses for the quarter were $1.3 million, down from $1.8 million in the year-ago period. This reduction in spending is due to the winding down of early-stage programs, including at Barer Institute.

For the full fiscal year 2023, the company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $8.7 million, a significant decrease from the net loss of $140.5 million in the prior year. This reduction is attributed to the suspension of activities at Barer Institute and the sale of the company's principal real estate holding for $33 million in net proceeds.

Strategic Investments

During fiscal 2023, Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL, Financial) made strategic investments in companies with the potential to generate value for its stockholders. Notably, the company invested in Cyclo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTH) and Day Three Laboratories. CEO Bill Conkling stated,

We continue to believe that the current dislocation in the capital markets and in particular the biotech industry makes this a particularly opportune time for us."

Balance Sheet and Income Statement Summary

The company's consolidated balance sheet as of July 31, 2023, shows total assets of $98.8 million, with total liabilities of $2.2 million. The company's equity stands at $96.6 million. The consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive loss shows revenues of $279,000 for the twelve months ended July 31, 2023, with a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc. of $1.9 million.

Overall, Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL, Financial) has demonstrated a significant improvement in its financial performance in fiscal 2023, primarily due to its strategic decisions to curtail expenses and increase investments in potential value-generating companies.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rafael Holdings Inc for further details.

