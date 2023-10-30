On October 30, 2023, Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, released its third-quarter earnings report for 2023. The company reported a net income of $119.9 million, or $3.40 per diluted share, a significant decrease from the $266.0 million, or $6.89 per diluted share, reported for the same period in 2022. Consolidated revenue for Q3 2023 was $827.5 million, compared to $1,114.8 million for Q3 2022.

Performance and Challenges

Despite a challenging business environment and relatively difficult economic conditions impacting the U.S. consumer, Matson's Ocean Transportation and Logistics business segments continued to perform well. However, the company experienced lower year-over-year volume and freight rates in its China service, which were the primary contributors to the year-over-year decline in consolidated operating income. In the domestic ocean tradelanes, Matson saw lower year-over-year volumes in Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam compared to the year-ago period.

Financial Achievements and Key Details

Matson's Ocean Transportation revenue for Q3 2023 was $669.4 million, a decrease of 27.1% from $918.5 million in Q3 2022. Operating income for this segment was $118.2 million, down 62.5% from $315.2 million in the same period last year. The Logistics segment reported operating income of $13.9 million, a decrease of 30.8% from $20.1 million in Q3 2022.

Matson's Cash and Cash Equivalents decreased by $93.3 million from $249.8 million at the end of 2022 to $156.5 million at the end of Q3 2023. The company generated net cash from operating activities of $399.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1,102.5 million during the same period in 2022.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Matson expects its consolidated operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 to be higher than the level achieved in the first quarter of 2023. The company also expects to continue earning a significant rate premium to the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index, reflecting its fast and reliable ocean services and unmatched destination services.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Matson Inc for further details.