Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Key Highlights Include Increased Occupancy and Same Property NOI Growth

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $0.21 per diluted share, down from $0.26 per diluted share in Q3 2022.
  • Executed 1.7 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 22.3%.
  • Reported an increase in same property NOI of 4.8%, contributing to a base rent of 400 basis points.
  • Updated NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2023 to $2.02 - $2.04 from $1.99 - $2.04.
Article's Main Image

On October 30, 2023, Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX, Financial) released its operating results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income of $0.21 per diluted share for Q3 2023, a decrease from $0.26 per diluted share in the same period last year.

Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX, Financial) reported a net income of $63.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. This is a decrease from the $79.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, reported for the same period in 2022. The company's Nareit FFO for Q3 2023 was $152.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, a slight increase from $147.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in Q3 2022.

Leasing and Occupancy

The company executed 1.7 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 22.3%. This includes 0.8 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 52.7%. The total leased occupancy was reported at 93.9%, with anchor leased occupancy at 95.7% and a record small shop leased occupancy of 89.8%.

Same Property NOI and Dividend Increase

Brixmor reported an increase in same property NOI of 4.8% for Q3 2023. The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2725 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 4.8% increase.

Updated Guidance

The company updated its NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2023 to $2.02 - $2.04 from $1.99 - $2.04. The same property NOI growth expectations for 2023 were also updated to 3.5% - 4.0% from 2.5% - 3.5%.

CEO Commentary

“We are very pleased to report another quarter of outperformance across all fronts,” commented James Taylor, CEO. “It’s a quarter that once again demonstrates the cumulative effects and momentum of our transformative, value-added business plan, the compelling returns and growth in cash flows that our plan continues to produce, the durability of demand from vibrant retailers to be in our centers, and, most importantly, the strength of our team.”

For more detailed information, please visit the Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX, Financial) website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Brixmor Property Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.