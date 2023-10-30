Instructure Holdings Inc (INST) Reports 10.2% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Operating income turns positive, net loss narrows, and cash flow from operations sees significant increase

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Instructure Holdings Inc (INST) reports Q3 2023 GAAP revenue of $134.9 million, a 10.2% increase YoY.
  • The company's operating income stood at $4.6 million, compared to a loss of $2.4 million in Q3 2022.
  • GAAP net loss improved to $5.5 million, compared to a net loss of $10.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash flow from operations rose to $182.6 million, up from the previous year's figure.
Article's Main Image

On October 30, 2023, Instructure Holdings Inc (INST, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a GAAP revenue of $134.9 million, marking a 10.2% increase year over year. The company's operating income was positive, standing at $4.6 million, or 3.4% of revenue, compared to a loss of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

INST's non-GAAP operating income was $57.0 million, or 42.3% of revenue, up 23.5% compared with the third quarter of 2022. The GAAP net loss of $5.5 million, or negative 4.1% of revenue, showed an improvement of $4.6 million compared with a net loss of $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $58.2 million, or 43.2% of revenue, an increase of $10.6 million, or 22.3% compared with the third quarter of 2022. Cash flow from operations stood at $182.6 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow was $200.1 million, up $2.8 million and $12.4 million, respectively compared with the third quarter of 2022.

Business and Operating Highlights

Instructure announced the departure of CFO Dale Bowen, who will be succeeded by Peter Walker, currently CFO of Sterling Check Corp., effective November 13, 2023. The company also reported significant customer acquisitions, including the Montana University System and the Pasadena Independent School District.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $133.3 million to $135.3 million. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $51.5 million to $53.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $53.0 million to $55.0 million.

For the full year 2023, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $528.0 million to $530.0 million. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $206.5 million to $208.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $211.0 million to $213.0 million.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement Summary

As of September 30, 2023, Instructure Holdings Inc had total assets of $2.195 billion, up from $2.153 billion as of December 31, 2022. The company's total liabilities stood at $912.9 million, while total stockholders' equity was $1.282 billion.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported total revenue of $134.9 million, with a gross profit of $87.5 million. Total operating expenses were $82.9 million, resulting in an income from operations of $4.6 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Instructure Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.