ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Grows 9% YoY to $313.8 Million

Operating Income Rises 22% YoY to $63.1 Million

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI) reported Q3 2023 revenue of $313.8 million, a 9% increase YoY.
  • The company's operating income for the quarter was $63.1 million, a 22% rise YoY.
  • ZoomInfo's GAAP operating income margin stood at 20%, with an adjusted operating income margin of 40%.
  • The company repurchased 8,800,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $18.19, for an aggregate $160.1 million.
Article's Main Image

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI, Financial) announced its Q3 2023 financial results on October 30, 2023. The company reported a 9% YoY increase in revenue, reaching $313.8 million. The operating income for the quarter was $63.1 million, a 22% rise YoY. The GAAP operating income margin stood at 20%, with an adjusted operating income margin of 40%.

Financial Highlights

ZoomInfo's cash flow from operations was $80.8 million, and its unlevered free cash flow was $94.8 million. The company repurchased 8,800,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $18.19, for an aggregate $160.1 million, under the $600 million in total repurchase authorizations. By the end of the quarter, ZoomInfo had 1,869 customers with $100,000 or greater in annual contract value.

Business and Operating Highlights

ZoomInfo expanded its international coverage of businesses and professionals available on its platform. Over the last two years, the company has increased the number of global companies in its data platform by more than 6x, while tripling both the number of global contacts and the number of global mobile phone numbers. The company also introduced more customer-facing AI initiatives, including Chorus post-meeting briefs, that automatically draft follow-up emails after meetings. To date, more than 2.3 million meeting summaries have been generated.

Financial Outlook

For Q4 2023, ZoomInfo expects GAAP revenue to be between $309 and $312 million, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income to be between $122 and $124 million. For the full year 2023, the company expects GAAP revenue to be between $1.232 and $1.235 billion, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income to be between $494 and $496 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, ZoomInfo had cash and cash equivalents of $442.6 million and short-term investments of $125.3 million. The company's net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2023 was $306.1 million, and net cash used in investing activities was $11.1 million. During the same period, net cash used in financing activities was $266.6 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ZoomInfo Technologies Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.