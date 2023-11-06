Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) Reports 9% Decrease in Q3 Sales Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Company Lowers Full Year Guidance Amid Continued Volatility

Summary
  • Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) reported a 9% decrease in Q3 sales, amounting to $1.18 billion.
  • Q3 EBIT was $91 million, down $22 million or 19% from Q3 2022.
  • EPS for Q3 was $.39, a $.13 decrease compared to Q3 2022.
  • The company has lowered its full-year guidance due to ongoing macroeconomic volatility and weak consumer demand.
Article's Main Image

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG, Financial) released its Q3 earnings on October 30, 2023, revealing a challenging quarter marked by weak demand and macroeconomic volatility. Despite these challenges, the company demonstrated resilience, particularly in its Specialized Products segment, which continued to experience strong demand.

Company Performance and Challenges

President and CEO Mitch Dolloff acknowledged the challenges faced in the quarter, stating,

Ongoing weak demand impacted our Bedding Products and Furniture, Flooring, & Textile Products segments but was partially offset by continued demand strength in our Specialized Products segment."
The company has lowered its full-year guidance due to the continued volatility in the macroeconomic environment and weak consumer demand in residential end markets.

Financial Highlights

Third quarter sales were $1.18 billion, a 9% decrease compared to the same period last year. EBIT for the quarter was $91 million, down $22 million or 19% from Q3 2022. The company reported an EPS of $.39, a $.13 decrease compared to Q3 2022.

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statement Summary

According to the income statement, the company's gross profit for Q3 was $214.3 million, a 7% decrease from Q3 2022. Selling and administrative expenses increased by 9% to $109.1 million. The balance sheet shows total current assets of $1,886.2 million, a 4% decrease from December 2022. The cash flow statement reveals a net cash from operating activities of $143.8 million, a significant 120% increase from Q3 2022.

Segment Performance

The Bedding Products segment experienced a 17% decrease in trade sales, while the Specialized Products segment saw a 10% increase. The Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment reported an 11% decrease in trade sales. Despite these decreases, the company remains focused on improving operating efficiency and driving strong cash management.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges faced in Q3, Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG, Financial) remains committed to its strategic objectives. The company is evaluating opportunities across its businesses, including further integration of its specialty foam and innerspring operations, to support improved profitability, a strong balance sheet, and continued shareholder returns.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Leggett & Platt Inc for further details.

