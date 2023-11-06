CVR Energy Inc (CVI) Announces Q3 2023 Results: Net Income Soars to $353 Million

Company also declares a cash dividend of 50 cents and a special dividend of $1.50

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $353 million, a significant increase from $93 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net sales for the quarter were $2.5 billion, slightly lower than the $2.7 billion reported in the same period last year.
  • The Petroleum Segment reported an operating income of $431 million on net sales of $2.3 billion.
  • The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported an operating income of $8 million on net sales of $131 million.
Article's Main Image

On October 30, 2023, CVR Energy Inc (CVI, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income of $353 million or $3.51 per diluted share, a significant increase from the $93 million or 92 cents per diluted share reported in Q3 2022. Net sales for the quarter were $2.5 billion, slightly lower than the $2.7 billion reported in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights

The company's EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $530 million, a significant increase from the $181 million reported in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $313 million, unchanged from the same period last year. The company's CEO, Dave Lamp, attributed the solid results to strong crack spreads. The company also announced a cash dividend of 50 cents and a special dividend of $1.50 per share, bringing the year-to-date declared dividends to $4.00 per share.

Petroleum Segment Performance

The Petroleum Segment reported an operating income of $431 million on net sales of $2.3 billion, a significant increase from the operating income of $137 million on net sales of $2.5 billion reported in Q3 2022. The increase in refining margin was primarily due to lower Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) related expense and favorable inventory valuations.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment Performance

The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported an operating income of $8 million on net sales of $131 million, a turnaround from the operating loss of $12 million on net sales of $156 million reported in Q3 2022. The increase was attributed to operating reliability after completing planned turnarounds at both fertilizer facilities during Q3 2022.

Future Outlook

Despite the challenges posed by the current economic climate, CVR Energy Inc (CVI, Financial) remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders. The company's strong Q3 2023 results, coupled with its strategic initiatives, position it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CVR Energy Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.