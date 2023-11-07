NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI): Unveiling Its True Value

As of October 30, 2023, NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 5% and a 3-month loss of 23.53%. Despite these losses, the company reported a solid Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 10.57. This raises an essential question: Is NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) modestly undervalued? To answer this question, we will delve into an in-depth valuation analysis of the company.

Company Overview

NXP Semiconductors NV is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The company significantly increased its market share in the automotive industry following the acquisition of Freescale Semiconductor in 2015. NXP Semiconductors NV provides microcontrollers and analog chips for automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars. The company also serves the industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure sectors. With a current stock price of $170.18, the market cap stands at $43.90 billion. The company's GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $227.16.

The GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure, providing a comprehensive overview of a stock's intrinsic value. The GF Value Line on our summary page represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. This value is computed based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor accounting for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

According to the GF Value, NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The stock's future return is likely to be higher than its business growth due to its relative undervaluation.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could lead to permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. NXP Semiconductors NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.35, ranking worse than 82.72% of 903 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength as 6 out of 10, implying a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. NXP Semiconductors NV has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. The company's operating margin of 28.42% is better than 91.5% of 953 companies in the Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks NXP Semiconductors NV's profitability as strong.

One of the most critical factors in a company's valuation is growth. NXP Semiconductors NV's average annual revenue growth is 17.2%, ranking better than 63.16% of 874 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 26.3%, ranking better than 55.56% of 774 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Over the past 12 months, NXP Semiconductors NV's ROIC was 17.27, while its WACC came in at 9.89, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 55.56% of 774 companies in the Semiconductors industry. For more information about NXP Semiconductors NV stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

