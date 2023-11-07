Despite a daily loss of -4.91% and a three-month loss of -35.99%, DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) presents an intriguing case for value investors. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.91, the question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This analysis aims to answer that question and provide an in-depth exploration of DexCom's valuation. Read on to uncover the true worth of DexCom's stock.

Company Overview

DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) specializes in designing and commercializing continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. These systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process. Moreover, DexCom is evolving its systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

With a market cap of $32.80 billion and shares trading at $84.91, DexCom's stock price seems to be significantly undervalued when compared to its GF Value of $146.34. This disparity between the stock price and the GF Value sets the stage for a deep dive into DexCom's intrinsic value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, DexCom's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. This conclusion is based on historical multiples, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. A stock price significantly below the GF Value Line suggests a higher likelihood of increased future returns.

Given DexCom's significant undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. DexCom's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.08, which ranks lower than 64.98% of 831 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, suggests fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Companies consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. DexCom's profitability over the past 10 years and an operating margin of 14.02% suggest a fair investment. However, the company's growth, with an average annual revenue growth of 19.4% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth of 31.8%, ranks better than 75.48% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

Return on Invested Capital vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to determine profitability. DexCom's ROIC of 14.14 and WACC of 12.03 suggest that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DexCom's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. Despite fair financial strength and poor profitability, its growth ranks better than most companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For more information about DexCom's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.