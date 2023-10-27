On October 27, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial) by adding 768,602 shares. The transaction, which saw the firm's stake in BIGZ rise by 2.62%, had a 0.13% impact on the firm's portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $6.29, bringing the firm's total holdings in BIGZ to 30,083,845 shares, representing 4.93% of its portfolio and 13.26% of BIGZ's total shares.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Details of the Trade

About BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion. The current stock price is $6.26. The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO on March 26, 2021, BIGZ has seen a price change of -55.76%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -8.88%. The stock's GF Score is 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet rank is 8/10, profitability rank is 1/10, and growth rank is 0/10. The stock's Z Score is 0.00, indicating a low probability of bankruptcy.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

BIGZ's financial health is reflected in its balance sheet rank of 8/10, profitability rank of 1/10, and growth rank of 0/10. The stock's cash to debt rank is 1, indicating a high level of debt relative to cash. The stock's Z Score is 0.00, indicating a low probability of bankruptcy.

Stock's Industry Performance

BIGZ operates in the asset management industry. The company's return on equity (ROE) is 9.84, ranking 411th in the industry, and its return on assets (ROA) is 9.64, ranking 293rd in the industry.

Stock's Growth and Momentum

BIGZ has shown no growth in gross margin, operating margin, or three-year revenue, EBITDA, and earnings growth. The stock's RSI 14 Day is 26.39, ranking 368th, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -6.45, ranking 1116th.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BIGZ shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite BIGZ's poor performance indicators, the firm's increased stake could signal confidence in the stock's future prospects.

