Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 27, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial) by adding 768,602 shares. The transaction, which saw the firm's stake in BIGZ rise by 2.62%, had a 0.13% impact on the firm's portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $6.29, bringing the firm's total holdings in BIGZ to 30,083,845 shares, representing 4.93% of its portfolio and 13.26% of BIGZ's total shares.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1719234332880596992.png

Details of the Trade

The shares were purchased at a trade price of $6.29, bringing the firm's total holdings in BIGZ to 30,083,845 shares. This represents 4.93% of the firm's portfolio and 13.26% of BIGZ's total shares.

About BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion. The current stock price is $6.26. The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. 1719234312886349824.png

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO on March 26, 2021, BIGZ has seen a price change of -55.76%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -8.88%. The stock's GF Score is 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet rank is 8/10, profitability rank is 1/10, and growth rank is 0/10. The stock's Z Score is 0.00, indicating a low probability of bankruptcy.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

BIGZ's financial health is reflected in its balance sheet rank of 8/10, profitability rank of 1/10, and growth rank of 0/10. The stock's cash to debt rank is 1, indicating a high level of debt relative to cash. The stock's Z Score is 0.00, indicating a low probability of bankruptcy.

Stock's Industry Performance

BIGZ operates in the asset management industry. The company's return on equity (ROE) is 9.84, ranking 411th in the industry, and its return on assets (ROA) is 9.64, ranking 293rd in the industry.

Stock's Growth and Momentum

BIGZ has shown no growth in gross margin, operating margin, or three-year revenue, EBITDA, and earnings growth. The stock's RSI 14 Day is 26.39, ranking 368th, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -6.45, ranking 1116th.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BIGZ shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite BIGZ's poor performance indicators, the firm's increased stake could signal confidence in the stock's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.