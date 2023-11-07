Singapore Exchange Ltd's Dividend Analysis

A Comprehensive Review of the Company's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Singapore Exchange Ltd(SPXCF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on 2023-11-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-01. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Singapore Exchange Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Singapore Exchange Ltd Do?

Singapore Exchange is a vertically integrated securities exchange business, offering listing, data, trading, clearing and settlement services across equities, debt and derivatives. Singapore Exchange, like Singapore itself, is remarkably outward-facing and offers some of the most liquid and widely traded equity derivative products for various regional markets, including the FTSE China A50 Index Futures and the Indian Nifty 50 Index Futures.

A Glimpse at Singapore Exchange Ltd's Dividend History

Singapore Exchange Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2008. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Singapore Exchange Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Singapore Exchange Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.53% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.68%. This suggests an expectation of increase dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Singapore Exchange Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 2.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 0.70% per year. And over the past decade, Singapore Exchange Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 1.80%.

Based on Singapore Exchange Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Singapore Exchange Ltd stock as of today is approximately 3.66%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Singapore Exchange Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.62.

Singapore Exchange Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Singapore Exchange Ltd's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Singapore Exchange Ltd's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Singapore Exchange Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Singapore Exchange Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 3.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 59.03% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Singapore Exchange Ltd's earnings increased by approximately 5.70% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 60.04% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.20%, which underperforms than approximately 60.22% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Singapore Exchange Ltd has demonstrated a consistent dividend payment record, a moderate dividend growth rate, and a sustainable payout ratio. Its profitability rank and growth metrics indicate a strong potential for future dividend payments. However, investors should keep an eye on its revenue, EPS, and EBITDA growth rates, which currently underperform compared to global competitors. This analysis suggests that while Singapore Exchange Ltd's dividend payments appear sustainable in the short term, prospective investors should consider the company's growth prospects for long-term dividend sustainability.

