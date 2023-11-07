Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's Dividend Analysis

A Comprehensive Look at the Company's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDPNF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on 2023-11-17, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-01. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Sime Darby Plantation Bhd Do?

Sime Darby Plantation Bhd is a palm oil plantation company. It is engaged in oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling in Malaysia. The company's segment includes Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, Upstream Liberia, Downstream, and Other operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Downstream segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from Malaysia and also has a presence in Europe, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Other countries in South East Asia, South Africa, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, China, Liberia, and Other countries.

A Glimpse at Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's Dividend History

Sime Darby Plantation Bhd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2019. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.94% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.55%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's annual dividend growth rate was 136.20%. Based on Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Sime Darby Plantation Bhd stock as of today is approximately 3.94%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's revenue has increased by approximately 20.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 81.65% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's earnings increased by approximately 171.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 97.1% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 3.30%, outperforms approximately 43.13% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd's robust dividend performance, impressive growth rate, and good profitability prospects make it a compelling choice for investors seeking dividend income. However, its high payout ratio indicates a need for caution. Investors should closely monitor the company's future earnings and dividend announcements to ensure the sustainability of its dividend payments. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

