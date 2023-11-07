Hasbro Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Understanding the Dividend Performance and Future Prospects of Hasbro Inc

Hasbro Inc(HAS, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.7 per share, payable on 2023-11-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Hasbro Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Overview of Hasbro Inc

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company providing children and families around the world with a range of offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. The firm's multichannel presence is bolstered by ownership stakes in Discovery Family and production capabilities from Entertainment One, which Hasbro acquired in 2019.

1719296324156846080.png

Tracing Hasbro Inc's Dividend History

Since 1986, Hasbro Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, with dividends distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2001, earning it the distinction of a dividend achiever. The chart below illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1719296342829887488.png

Examining Hasbro Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Hasbro Inc boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.22%. This suggests an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months. With a dividend yield near a 10-year high, Hasbro Inc outperforms 87.62% of global competitors in the Travel & Leisure industry.

Over the past three years, Hasbro Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 1.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 4.20% per year. Over the past decade, Hasbro Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 7.70%.

Based on Hasbro Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Hasbro Inc stock as of today is approximately 7.64%.

1719296361024778240.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Hasbro Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Hasbro Inc's profitability rank of 8 out of 10, suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

Hasbro Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's robust revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 4.70% per year, indicates a strong revenue model.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Hasbro Inc's earnings increased by approximately -28.80% per year on average.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -8.20% outperforms approximately 24.77% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Based on Hasbro Inc's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, low payout ratio, high profitability, and strong growth metrics, the company appears to be a promising investment for dividend investors. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider the company's overall financial health before making a decision.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.