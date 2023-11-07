Hasbro Inc's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Performance and Future Prospects of Hasbro Inc

Hasbro Inc(HAS, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.7 per share, payable on 2023-11-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Hasbro Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Overview of Hasbro Inc

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company providing children and families around the world with a range of offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. The firm's multichannel presence is bolstered by ownership stakes in Discovery Family and production capabilities from Entertainment One, which Hasbro acquired in 2019.

Tracing Hasbro Inc's Dividend History

Since 1986, Hasbro Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, with dividends distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2001, earning it the distinction of a dividend achiever. The chart below illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Examining Hasbro Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Hasbro Inc boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.22%. This suggests an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months. With a dividend yield near a 10-year high, Hasbro Inc outperforms 87.62% of global competitors in the Travel & Leisure industry.

Over the past three years, Hasbro Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 1.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 4.20% per year. Over the past decade, Hasbro Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 7.70%.

Based on Hasbro Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Hasbro Inc stock as of today is approximately 7.64%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Hasbro Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Hasbro Inc's profitability rank of 8 out of 10, suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

Hasbro Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's robust revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 4.70% per year, indicates a strong revenue model.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Hasbro Inc's earnings increased by approximately -28.80% per year on average.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -8.20% outperforms approximately 24.77% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Based on Hasbro Inc's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, low payout ratio, high profitability, and strong growth metrics, the company appears to be a promising investment for dividend investors. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider the company's overall financial health before making a decision.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.