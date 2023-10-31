Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Reports 12% Increase in Q3 2023 Sales and Revenues

Profit per share rises to $5.45, up from $3.87 in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Caterpillar Inc (CAT) reports Q3 2023 sales and revenues of $16.8 billion, a 12% increase compared to Q3 2022.
  • Profit per share for Q3 2023 stands at $5.45, a significant increase from $3.87 in Q3 2022.
  • The company returned $1.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in Q3 2023.
  • Operating profit margin for Q3 2023 was 20.5%, compared to 16.2% in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Caterpillar Inc (CAT, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings report for 2023. The company reported a 12% increase in sales and revenues, which stood at $16.8 billion, compared to $15.0 billion in the third quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.

Financial Highlights

The company's profit per share for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.45, compared to $3.87 in the third quarter of 2022. The adjusted profit per share for Q3 2023 was $5.52, compared to $3.95 in Q3 2022. The company also returned $1.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter.

Operating profit margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 20.5%, compared to 16.2% in the third quarter of 2022. The adjusted operating profit margin for Q3 2023 was 20.8%, compared to 16.5% in Q3 2022.

Performance Analysis

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company's enterprise operating cash flow was $8.9 billion. The company ended the third quarter with $6.5 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company paid dividends of $0.7 billion and repurchased $0.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock.

According to Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby, the company's strong performance in the third quarter was demonstrated by double-digit top-line growth, strong adjusted operating profit margin, and robust ME&T free cash flow.

Segment Performance

Construction Industries' total sales were $6.999 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Resource Industries' total sales were $3.351 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 9% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.859 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 11% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Products' segment revenues were $979 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2022. However, the segment's profit was $203 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 8% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT, Financial) continues to focus on supporting its customers' success and executing its strategy for long-term profitable growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Caterpillar Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.