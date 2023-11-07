CorVel Corp (CRVL) Reports 10.5% Revenue Growth and 38.6% Increase in EPS for Q2 2023

CorVel Corp (CRVL) announces Q2 2023 earnings with significant growth in revenues and earnings per share

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • CorVel Corp (CRVL) reported Q2 2023 revenues of $196 million, up from $177 million in Q2 2022.
  • Earnings per share for Q2 2023 were $1.15, a significant increase from $0.83 in Q2 2022.
  • Revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2023 were $386 million, compared to $354 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Earnings per share for the six months ended September 30, 2023 were $2.29, compared to $1.77 for the same period in 2022.
Article's Main Image

CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) announced its Q2 2023 earnings on October 31, 2023. The company reported revenues of $196 million for the quarter, marking a 10.5% increase from $177 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $1.15, up 38.6% from $0.83 in Q2 2022.

Financial Performance

CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) also reported revenues of $386 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023, a 9% increase from $354 million for the same period in 2022. The EPS for the six months ended September 30, 2023 were $2.29, up 29.4% from $1.77 for the same period in 2022.

Business Highlights

The company's Q2 2023 performance reflects balanced growth in Network Solutions and Patient Management business. CERIS, focused on the commercial health Payment Integrity market, experienced continued maturation of the new services added within the last year and workflow optimization within specific service lines. The company expects increasing momentum over the next several quarters as transaction volume increases and additional components of new Payment Integrity services are optimized.

CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial) also experienced robust growth by adding services for existing partners and new bookings. The company's ongoing investments in technology, operational excellence, and quality of service are being well received in the market.

Developments in Payables Market

In the payables market, developments were made in both the revenue cycle management arm, Symbeo, and the treasury services department. At Symbeo, hyperautomation, a combination of AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation technologies, presents an expanded opportunity in the market. The CorVel Connected online payment portals were expanded to facilitate access for claimants and customers, providing a secure interface to upload, review, update, and manage data.

Financial Tables Summary

The income statement for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 shows a net income of $19,898,000, up from $14,656,000 in the same quarter of the previous year. For the six months ended September 30, 2023, the net income was $39,703,000, up from $31,347,000 for the same period in 2022.

The condensed balance sheet as of September 30, 2023 shows a total of $434,117,000, up from $393,923,000 as of March 31, 2023. The increase in total assets is primarily due to increases in cash, customer deposits, accounts receivable, net, prepaid taxes and expenses, and property, net.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CorVel Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.