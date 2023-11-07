Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Reports 9% Increase in Revenues for Q3 2023

Despite a net loss, the company sees a rise in revenues and adjusted EBITDA

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) reported a 9% year-over-year increase in revenues for Q3 2023, reaching $3.9 billion.
  • The company experienced a net loss of $396 million or $2.91 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose to $451 million, marking an 11.5% margin.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share increased by 28% year-over-year to $2.03.
Article's Main Image

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023 on October 31, 2023. The company reported revenues of $3.9 billion, marking a 9% increase from the same period last year. Despite this, the company experienced a net loss of $396 million or $2.91 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $451 million, reflecting an 11.5% margin.

Financial Performance

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS, Financial) reported a net loss of $396 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, for the third quarter, primarily due to pre-tax, non-cash impairment and restructuring charges of $699 million associated with the Security Enterprise Solutions (SES) reporting unit. This resulted in a 341% and 349% year-over-year decrease in net income and diluted EPS, respectively.

Despite the net loss, the company saw a 21% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, which reached $451 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin also rose from 10.3% in Q3 2022 to 11.5% in Q3 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $283 million, up 28% year-over-year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter was $2.03, up 28% year-over-year.

Cash Flow and Business Development

In Q3 2023, Leidos generated $795 million of net cash provided by operating activities and used $52 million in investing activities and $249 million in financing activities. The company's net bookings totaled $7.9 billion in the quarter, resulting in a backlog of $38.0 billion at the end of the quarter.

Outlook

Leidos is updating its fiscal year 2023 guidance, with revenues expected to be between $15.1 billion and $15.3 billion, adjusted EBITDA Margin between 10.5% - 10.7%, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS between $6.80 - $7.10.

Summary of Financial Tables

The company's revenues for the quarter were $3.92 billion, up 9% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The net loss for the quarter was $396 million, or $2.91 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $451 million for the third quarter, up 21% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income was $283 million for the third quarter, up 28% year-over-year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter was $2.03, up 28% year-over-year.

As of September 29, 2023, Leidos had $750 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.7 billion of debt. The company's net bookings for the quarter totaled $7.9 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 2.0. As a result, the backlog at the end of the quarter was $38.0 billion, of which $9.0 billion was funded.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Leidos Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.