JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) Reports Q3 2023 Net Loss of $153 Million

Despite a 7.1% increase in system capacity, the airline faces challenges from rising fuel prices and weather-related impacts

13 minutes ago
Summary
  • JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) reported a net loss of $153 million for Q3 2023
  • Operating revenue for the quarter was $2.4 billion, down 8.2% year-over-year
  • System capacity increased by 7.1% compared to the same period last year
  • The company continues to focus on cost initiatives and fleet modernization to drive profitable growth
Article's Main Image

JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings on October 31, 2023, reporting a net loss of $153 million under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). This translates to a loss of $0.46 per share. Excluding special items, the adjusted net loss for the quarter was $129 million or $0.39 per share.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The airline faced significant challenges during the quarter, including weather-related impacts and rising fuel prices. Despite these headwinds, JetBlue's system capacity increased by 7.1% year-over-year. However, operating revenue was down 8.2% year-over-year, totaling $2.4 billion for Q3 2023.

Cost Initiatives and Fleet Modernization

JetBlue continues to focus on cost initiatives and fleet modernization to drive profitable growth. The company's structural cost program is on track to deliver approximately $70 million in cost savings this year and $150 million to $200 million in run-rate savings through 2024. The fleet modernization program, which involves transitioning from Embraer E190s to Airbus A220s, is expected to generate $55 million in cost savings by the end of this year and $75 million in cost savings through 2024.

Expansion of Services

JetBlue has also been expanding its transatlantic service, with new daily services to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport. The airline has also announced new seasonal service from JFK and BOS to Dublin Airport starting March 13, 2024, and from JFK to Edinburgh Airport starting May 22, 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of the end of the quarter, JetBlue had $1.5 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and long-term marketable securities. The company also extended the maturity date of its undrawn revolving credit facility to October 21, 2025. The adjusted debt to capital ratio was 55% as of September 30, 2023.

Outlook

Despite the challenges, JetBlue remains optimistic about the future. The company expects to see healthy travel demand during peak periods and the fourth quarter holidays. However, it also anticipates that industry capacity will outpace domestic demand during off-peak travel periods. For the fourth quarter, JetBlue's growth will be driven primarily by international travel as the company proactively works to manage its capacity and reduce schedules in off-peak periods.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from JetBlue Airways Corp for further details.

