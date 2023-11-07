MSCI Inc (MSCI) Reports 11.6% Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Operating revenues of $625.4 million, up 11.6%; Diluted EPS of $3.27, up 22.0%

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • MSCI Inc (MSCI) reported Q3 2023 operating revenues of $625.4 million, an increase of 11.6% compared to Q3 2022.
  • Diluted EPS for the quarter was $3.27, up 22.0% year-over-year.
  • The company repurchased $17.9 million worth of shares and paid approximately $109.2 million in dividends during Q3 2023.
  • MSCI's net income for the quarter was $259.7 million, up 19.9% from the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

MSCI Inc (MSCI, Financial), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on October 31, 2023. The company reported an 11.6% increase in operating revenues to $625.4 million and a 22.0% increase in diluted EPS to $3.27 for Q3 2023.

Financial Performance

MSCI's operating income for the quarter was $353.3 million, up 14.1% from Q3 2022. The company's net income increased by 19.9% to $259.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $386.3 million, up 13.3% year-over-year. The company's operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter were 56.5% and 61.8%, respectively.

Revenue Breakdown

MSCI's operating revenues for the quarter were driven by a $44.8 million increase in recurring subscription revenues and a $15.4 million increase in asset-based fees. The company's total Run Rate at the end of September 2023 was $2,468.4 million, up 12.0% from the same period last year. The company's Retention Rate for the quarter was 95.4%, compared to 96.4% in Q3 2022.

Segment Performance

The Index segment reported operating revenues of $362.1 million, up 12.4% year-over-year. The Analytics segment reported operating revenues of $154.3 million, up 6.5% year-over-year. The ESG and Climate segment reported operating revenues of $73.0 million, up 26.8% year-over-year. The All Other – Private Assets segment reported operating revenues of $36.0 million, up 0.3% year-over-year.

Capital Allocation

During Q3 2023, MSCI repurchased $17.9 million worth of shares at an average repurchase price of $467.13. The company also paid approximately $109.2 million in dividends during the quarter. As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $928.6 million and total principal amounts of debt outstanding of $4.5 billion.

Outlook

For the full year 2023, MSCI expects operating expenses to be between $1,135 million and $1,165 million, and adjusted EBITDA expenses to be between $1,000 million and $1,020 million. The company also expects an effective tax rate of 16.5% to 18.0% for the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MSCI Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.