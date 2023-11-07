Urban Edge Properties (UE) Reports 7% Earnings Growth in Q3 2023

Company Raises Full-Year FFO Outlook and Announces Major Acquisitions and Sales

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Urban Edge Properties (UE) reported a strong Q3 2023 with earnings growth of 7% compared to last year.
  • The company raised its outlook for full-year FFO as Adjusted and announced the acquisition of two shopping centers and the sale of an industrial portfolio.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders for Q3 2023 was $36.1 million, a significant increase from $11.4 million in Q3 2022.
  • UE also increased its 2023 full-year guidance ranges for FFO and FFO as Adjusted.
Article's Main Image

Urban Edge Properties (UE, Financial) released its earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 31, 2023. The company reported one of its best quarters in its history, with a 7% earnings growth compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by higher rent, lower operating costs, and lower G&A.

Financial Performance and Highlights

UE reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $36.1 million for Q3 2023, a significant increase from $11.4 million in Q3 2022. The company's FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $138.8 million, up from $106.3 million in the same period in 2022. The increase in FFO was attributed to rent commencements on new leases, lease termination income, higher net recovery income, and lower operating and general and administrative expenses.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

Post the quarter end, UE acquired two prominent shopping centers in Boston for $309 million and sold its East Hanover Warehouse portfolio for $218 million. The company is also negotiating the sale of over $100 million of non-core assets. These capital recycling transactions are expected to increase 2024 FFO as Adjusted by $5 million annually, or $0.04 per share.

Same-Property Operating Results

UE reported a same-property Net Operating Income (NOI) growth of 1.5% for Q3 2023 and 3.0% for the year to date. The increases in same-property NOI metrics were primarily driven by rent commencements on new leases, higher net recovery income, and lower operating expenses.

2023 Earnings Guidance

Based on the strong Q3 results and recent capital recycling activity, UE has increased its 2023 full-year guidance ranges for FFO and FFO as Adjusted, raising both the low and high end of the range by $0.06 per share. The new guidance ranges reflect FFO of $1.39 to $1.43 per diluted share, and FFO as Adjusted of $1.22 to $1.25 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, UE reported $77.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, and no amounts drawn under its $800 million revolving credit agreement. The company's total market capitalization was approximately $3.5 billion, comprised of 122.9 million fully-diluted common shares valued at $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion of debt.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Urban Edge Properties for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.