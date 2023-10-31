Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: 94% YoY Growth in ARCALYST® Revenue

Net product revenue of ARCALYST® reaches $64.8 million, with cash reserves expected to fund operations into at least 2027

  • ARCALYST® Q3 2023 net product revenue of $64.8 million, representing ~94% year-over-year growth
  • Phase 2 rheumatoid arthritis data from Cohorts 1-3 of KPL-404 expected in Q1 2024
  • Cash reserves of $201 million expected to fund operations into at least 2027
  • Company tracking to the high end of its previously issued guidance of $220 million to $230 million in product revenue
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA, Financial) reported its third quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported a significant year-over-year growth in the net product revenue of ARCALYST®, its flagship product, and expects its cash reserves to fund operations into at least 2027.

Company Performance and Financial Highlights

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA, Financial) reported a net product revenue of $64.8 million for ARCALYST® in Q3 2023, marking a 94% year-over-year growth. The company's cash reserves stand at $201 million, which are expected to fund operations into at least 2027. The company is currently tracking to the high end of its previously issued guidance of $220 million to $230 million in product revenue.

CEO's Commentary

“We continue to advance all aspects of our business, including strong revenue growth with ARCALYST and clinical trial execution with KPL-404, and we have cash runway into at least 2027,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kiniksa. “On the commercial side, we are building the recurrent pericarditis market and are focused on helping as many patients as possible. We are currently tracking to the high end of our previously issued guidance of $220 million to $230 million in product revenue. Within our clinical development portfolio, we have completed enrollment in the third cohort of the Phase 2 trial of KPL-404 in rheumatoid arthritis. We now expect data from Cohorts 1-3 in the first quarter of 2024.”

Financial Tables Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported a net loss of $13.85 million, compared to a net income of $224.09 million for the same period in 2022. The total revenue for the period was $67.04 million, with the majority coming from product revenue. The company's total operating expenses were $77.97 million, leading to a loss from operations of $10.93 million.

As of September 30, 2023, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments stood at $201.08 million. The total assets were $483.06 million, with an accumulated deficit of $503.19 million.

Future Outlook

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA, Financial) is expected to release Phase 2 rheumatoid arthritis data from Cohorts 1-3 of KPL-404 in Q1 2024. The company's strong financial position and robust product revenue growth indicate a positive outlook for the future.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd for further details.

