Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Net Income Rises to $0.27 Per Share, Non-GAAP Operating Earnings at $0.85 Per Share

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) reported Q3 2023 net income of $139 million, up from $114 million in Q3 2022.
  • Non-GAAP operating earnings for Q3 2023 were $425 million, slightly down from $429 million in the same period last year.
  • The company reaffirmed its full-year 2023 non-GAAP operating EPS guidance range of $3.40 - $3.50.
  • Capital spending for 2023 is expected to total $3.7 billion, slightly higher than the original plan of $3.5 billion.
Article's Main Image

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG, Financial) announced its third quarter 2023 results on October 31, 2023. The company reported a net income of $139 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to a net income of $114 million, or $0.22 per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were $425 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to non-GAAP operating earnings of $429 million, or $0.86 per share for the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's consolidated results showed a net income of $139 million and non-GAAP operating earnings of $425 million. The reconciling items between net income and non-GAAP operating earnings amounted to $286 million.

Public Service Electric and Gas reported a net income of $401 million and non-GAAP operating earnings of $403 million. PSEG Power & Other reported a net loss of $262 million and non-GAAP operating earnings of $22 million.

Company Performance and Future Outlook

According to Ralph LaRossa, PSEG’s chair, president, and CEO, the company posted solid operating and financial results for the third quarter and is on pace to achieve its guidance for full-year, 2023 non-GAAP Operating Earnings of $3.40 to $3.50 per share. The company invested approximately $1 billion in capital spending during the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date spend to $2.7 billion. For the full-year 2023, capital spend is expected to total $3.7 billion, slightly higher than the original plan of $3.5 billion.

LaRossa added, "These critical New Jersey energy investments support our rate base growth trajectory of 6% to 7.5% through 2027 – and our long-term, non-GAAP Operating Earnings growth rate of 5% to 7% over the same period."

Key Financial Tables

The company's financial tables provide a detailed breakdown of its performance across different segments. The tables show comparative results for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, including net income, non-GAAP operating earnings, and earnings per share for PSEG Consolidated, Public Service Electric and Gas, and PSEG Power & Other.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG, Financial) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. The company's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power, and PSEG Long Island.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Public Service Enterprise Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.