AGCO Corp (AGCO) Reports 10.7% Increase in Q3 Net Sales, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Strong demand for technology-rich products and an improving supply chain drive record third quarter results

41 minutes ago
Summary
  • AGCO Corp (AGCO) reported a 10.7% increase in Q3 net sales, reaching a record $3.5 billion.
  • The company's Q3 operating margin stood at 12.3%, with a year-to-date operating margin exceeding 12%.
  • AGCO Corp (AGCO) raised its full-year operating margin and earnings per share outlook.
  • Reported net income was $3.74 per share for Q3 2023, with adjusted net income standing at $3.97 per share.
Article's Main Image

AGCO Corp (AGCO, Financial), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, released its Q3 earnings report on October 31, 2023. The company reported a 10.7% increase in net sales for the third quarter, reaching a record $3.5 billion. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation of 3.5%, net sales in the quarter increased 7.2% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

AGCO Corp (AGCO, Financial) reported a net income of $3.74 per share for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income, which excludes restructuring expenses, transaction-related costs, and costs related to a completed divestiture, was $3.97 per share. These results compare to a reported net income of $3.18 per share and adjusted net income of $3.18 per share for the third quarter of 2022.

Regional Performance

AGCO Corp (AGCO, Financial) reported regional sales results for the third quarter of 2023. Europe/Middle East (EME) saw a 14.2% increase, North America a 3.4% increase, South America a 26.0% increase, and Asia/Pacific/Africa (APA) a 16.9% decrease. In terms of operating margin performance, EME stood at 12.6%, North America at 14.9%, South America at 20.8%, and APA at 9.2%.

Outlook

AGCO Corp (AGCO, Financial) expects its net sales for 2023 to be approximately $14.7 billion, reflecting improved sales volumes and pricing. The company's gross and operating margins are projected to improve from 2022 levels. Based on these assumptions, 2023 reported earnings per share are targeted at approximately $15.08 and adjusted earnings per share at approximately $15.75.

CEO's Commentary

“Robust demand for our technology-rich products, driven by healthy crop production, favorable farm economics and an improving supply chain, generated record third quarter results,” stated Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The continued success of our Farmer-First strategy, focused on growing our precision ag business, globalizing a full-line of our Fendt branded products and expanding our parts and service business, is generating strong growth in these margin-rich businesses and helping position AGCO for another record year.”

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AGCO Corp for further details.

