Hubbell (HUBB): A Fair Game in the Market? An In-Depth Valuation Analysis

Is Hubbell Inc (HUBB) fairly valued? Let's delve into its financial health, growth prospects, and intrinsic value to find out.

1 hours ago
Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) recently suffered a daily loss of 9.88% and a 3-month loss of 16.82%. Despite this, the company boasts an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 12.03. The question remains: is the stock fairly valued? This comprehensive analysis seeks to answer this question by examining Hubbell's financial health, growth prospects, and intrinsic value. Let's dive in.

A Snapshot of Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial)

Hubbell is a diversified conglomerate industrial company that competes primarily in the electrical components market. Its products and services are integral to the U.S. electrical supply chain, including transmission and distribution, as well as the commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. The company operates in two segments: electrical and power systems. Its 2018 acquisition of Aclara expanded its portfolio with smart meters and communication sensors that serve electrical, water, and gas utilities.

With a current stock price of $255.35, Hubbell has a market cap of $13.70 billion. This price is compared with the company's GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, to assess whether the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued.

1719362864537464832.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Hubbell (HUBB, Financial) appears to be fairly valued based on the GF Value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Since Hubbell is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1719362846573260800.png

Hubbell's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Hubbell has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.33, which ranks worse than 75.77% of 2856 companies in the Industrial Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Hubbell's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1719362889921392640.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Hubbell has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $12.03. Its operating margin is 17.59%, which ranks better than 87.9% of 2901 companies in the Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Hubbell is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Hubbell is 8.2%, which ranks better than 55.5% of 2737 companies in the Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 8.6%, which ranks worse than 51.71% of 2427 companies in the Industrial Products industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Hubbell's return on invested capital is 17.76, and its cost of capital is 8.81.

1719362906455339008.png

Conclusion

Overall, Hubbell (HUBB, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 51.71% of 2427 companies in the Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Hubbell stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

