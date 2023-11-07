What's Driving BGC Group Inc's Surprising 20% Stock Rally?

BGC Group Inc (BGC, Financial), a leading brokerage and financial technology company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $2.9 billion and a price of $5.82, the stock has experienced a 19.57% increase over the past quarter, despite a slight dip of 4.70% in the past week. According to the GF Value, a measure defined by GuruFocus.com that calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, BGC is fairly valued both currently and three months ago, with a GF Value of $5.62 and a past GF Value of $4.28 respectively.

Unveiling BGC Group Inc

BGC Group Inc operates in the capital markets industry, providing brokerage and financial technology services to the global financial markets. The company's offerings include brokerage for a wide range of financial products such as fixed income, equities, commodities, derivatives, and real estate. Additionally, BGC provides software solutions for trading platforms, clearing, trade execution, and other back-office services. Its client base primarily comprises banks, brokerage houses, hedge funds, and investment banks, with the majority of its revenue generated in the United Kingdom, followed by the United States. BGC operates in one reportable segment, which is providing brokerage services to the financial markets. 1719375688710025216.png

Profitability Analysis

BGC Group Inc boasts a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a relatively high level of profitability. The company's operating margin stands at 7.76%, better than 48.69% of 649 companies in the same industry. This ratio, calculated as Operating Income divided by its Revenue, can be found here. Furthermore, BGC's ROE and ROA, which measure net income divided by average total stockholders equity and total assets respectively, are 1.05% and 0.17%, better than 36.8% and 37.06% of companies in the same industry. The company's ROIC, which measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, is 4.27%, better than 64.58% of 672 companies. Over the past 10 years, BGC has had 9 profitable years, better than 67.02% of 746 companies. 1719375707299180544.png

Growth Prospects

Despite its profitability, BGC's Growth Rank is relatively low at 3/10. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share stand at -6.90% and -11.40% respectively, better than 25.55% and 18.69% of companies in the same industry. However, the future 3 to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is 3.42%, better than 36.84% of 76 companies. The company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 2.70%, better than 37.46% of 558 companies. 1719375724936228864.png

Top Holders of BGC Stock

The top three holders of BGC stock are George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54%, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41%, and Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36%.

Competitive Landscape

BGC Group Inc faces stiff competition in the capital markets industry. Its main competitors include Rothschild & Co SCA with a market cap of $2.94 billion, Moelis & Co with a market cap of $2.71 billion, and Lazard Ltd with a market cap of $2.47 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BGC Group Inc's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, despite a slight dip in the past week. The company's profitability rank and operating margin indicate a relatively high level of profitability. However, its growth rank and revenue growth rates suggest relatively low growth. Despite this, the company's future 3 to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is promising. With top investors like George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) holding significant shares, and facing competition from companies like Rothschild & Co SCA, Moelis & Co, and Lazard Ltd, BGC Group Inc's future prospects look promising based on this analysis.

