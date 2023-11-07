Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Rises to $33.7 Million

Despite a slight drop in revenue, the company sees a sequential increase in earnings and record operating cash flow

Summary
  • Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) reports Q3 2023 sales of $410.0 million, compared to $415.5 million in Q2 2023 and $516.3 million in Q3 2022.
  • GAAP net income from continuing operations was $33.7 million or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $27.5 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the previous quarter.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $48.5 million or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to $41.9 million or $1.11 per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • The company generated a record $72.7 million in cash flow from continuing operations in Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 31, 2023. The company reported a sequential increase in earnings and a record operating cash flow, despite a slight decrease in revenue.

Financial Performance

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS, Financial) reported sales of $410.0 million in Q3 2023, a decrease from $415.5 million in the previous quarter and $516.3 million in Q3 2022. The GAAP net income from continuing operations was $33.7 million or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $27.5 million or $0.73 per diluted share in Q2 2023, and $74.9 million or $1.99 per diluted share a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income was $48.5 million or $1.28 per diluted share in Q3 2023, compared to $41.9 million or $1.11 per diluted share in Q2 2023, and $79.6 million or $2.12 per diluted share in Q3 2022. The company generated a record $72.7 million in cash flow from continuing operations in Q3 2023 and paid $3.8 million in quarterly dividends.

Financial Position

In Q3 2023, Advanced Energy completed a private offering of $575 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028. In conjunction with the offering, the company repurchased $40.0 million of common stock. Total cash on hand at the end of the quarter increased to $985.9 million.

Outlook

For Q4 2023, the company expects revenue to be within the range of $405 million +/- $15 million. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is projected to be $0.69 +/- $0.20, and Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.15 +/- $0.20.

Summary of Financial Statements

The company's balance sheet shows a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents from $458.8 million at the end of 2022 to $985.9 million at the end of Q3 2023. Total assets also increased from $1.99 billion to $2.49 billion over the same period. On the liabilities side, long-term debt increased from $353.3 million to $899.8 million.

The cash flow statement shows a net cash from operating activities of $124.9 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $112.9 million for the same period in 2022. The company also reported a net change in cash and cash equivalents of $527.1 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Advanced Energy Industries Inc for further details.

